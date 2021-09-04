BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's million-dollar man is continuing towards his goal of raising an additional $1-million for the Terry Fox Foundation.

On Saturday morning, Will Dwyer joined his long-time friends from the Barrie Terry Fox Committee at Open Air Dunlop. The group has been setting up a station at the weekly downtown event to fundraise ahead of this year's 41st annual Terry Fox Run.

"Our goal this year is to raise $175,000, and that means with about 174,000 people in Barrie, if every household gave one dollar per household, we would easily achieve that goal and help Will to achieve his goal of $2-million," says Marilyn Nigro, the chair of the Barrie Terry Fox Committee.

Dwyer has participated in every Terry Fox Run since its inception more than four decades ago. Over that time, he has raised an impressive $1.2-million. He is continuing to work towards bringing in an additional million dollars to reach a total of $2-million.

"There's too many people coming down with this cancer," Dwyer tells CTV News. "It's gotta stop. We're going to find a cure!"

Dwyer himself is currently battling prostate cancer. Despite that formidable challenge and other health issues that kept him in the hospital for weeks earlier this year, he is continuing to get out as often as he can, doing his part to bring in funds for a cause so close to his heart.

"We're so lucky and so fortunate to have Will here with us in Barrie," Nigro says. "He is a symbol in the community of tenacity and just getting out there and encouraging everyone to raise funds."

This year the local chapter is selling specially designed t-shirts for anyone who is a cancer survivor. They have lawn signs available as well that tell passersby that a cancer survivor lives on that property.

This year's run is set to take place virtually on Sept. 19.

For more information on how you can help Will Dwyer, click here.