Barrie's Will Dwyer, 96, sets sights on another million for Terry Fox Foundation

Barrie, Ont. -

Residents at Whispering Pines Retirement Residence in Barrie laced up their walking shoes to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation ahead of Sunday's national event.

One of the home's residents, Will Dwyer, has been walking to raise money and awareness for 41 years.

The 96-year-old Dwyer is known as Barrie's Million Dollar Man after raising $1.2 million for the foundation to support cancer research.

The WWII veteran was diagnosed with prostate cancer three years ago and says he plans to remain a steadfast supporter of the Terry Fox Foundation.

"There are too many people with cancer, and what Terry gave up, I said I can do something because I was in the army then, and I said I'll get out and do something for Terry," Dwyer says.

Dwyer has made no secret of his goal to reach the $2 million mark.

"Will is, hopefully, going to soon be our Two Million Dollar Man," says committee chair Marilyn Nigro. "We would ask everybody in Barrie to help him reach that goal."

Dwyer encourages the community to donate one dollar to the Terry Fox Run, which takes place on Sunday.

Complete information on the Terry Fox Run and how to donate is available here.