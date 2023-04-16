Barrie's Ukrainian community reflects on war during Orthodox Easter

Dozens of Ukrainians in Barrie joined millions across the globe on Sunday in celebrating Eastern Orthodox Easter.

Parishioners of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church took part in an early mass and ceremony celebrating the resurrection of Christ.

"This marks the rebirth of Jesus. So, the symbol put to the cross and died for our sins. So, new life and new beginnings," said Roman Plawiuk, a church member. "So, very symbolic of what's happening now in Ukraine where death and destruction, unfortunately. People are hoping that things rejoice."

This year's Ukrainian Easter celebration service saw several Ukrainian refugee families in attendance.

Vira Zakernychna and her son and sister arrived in Canada last September.

She said the celebrations were beautiful, and she felt welcomed by all.

"It feels like home because there are very many Ukrainians," Zakernychna said. "The songs they sing here, I know them by heart because they are exactly the same as they sing back home."