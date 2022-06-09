Barrie's Theatre by the Bay returns with a multi-day festival

Barrie's Theatre By the Bay is back in a big way following a two-year pandemic hiatus with a multi-day festival.

The Simcoe County Theatre Festival will showcase six plays written, directed and performed by local artists at the Five Points Theatre in downtown Barrie.

Tickets are available online with three options: a single night pass, a Saturday afternoon or evening pass, and a festival pass.

Tickets start at $25 for a single night, which features two shows, $35 for three Saturday shows with your choice of afternoon or evening, and $60 to enjoy all six plays.

The festival runs from June 15 to 26.

Complete details on the plays and the festival schedule are available here.