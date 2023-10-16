Barrie

    • Barrie's Spooktacular event accepts non-perishables for the Barrie Native Friendship Centre

    One of the many skeletons that decorate the lawn and garage at 288 Browning Trail in Barrie. Mon., Oct. 16, 2023 (FACEBOOK) One of the many skeletons that decorate the lawn and garage at 288 Browning Trail in Barrie. Mon., Oct. 16, 2023 (FACEBOOK)

    To get into this holiday spirit, you're invited to walk through a haunted Barrie garage.

    Each year, Rosemarie McKenzie opens her Spooktacular yard and garage to the public, who are keen to brave the ghosts and goblins of Halloween.

    "It's for a food drive for the Barrie Native Friendship Center Hunger to Hope Indigenous program, which helps First Nations families who struggle with food insecurity," she said.

    A good cause doesn't mean it won't offer haunted garage-goers a little thrill.

    "The l'il skelly on the old trike from my grandma's house is always the first thing in the yard," said McKenzie.

    McKenzie said this year's haunted garage at 288 Browning Trail in Barrie has an all-new design with many great scares and new features.

    Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a photo op at the coffin or the electric chair and pillory.

    She warns guests to carefully creep past the cemetery, where scary surprises await at every turn.

    Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item for the Barrie Native Friendship Centre's Hunger to Hope Indigenous program.

    The Spooktacular garage is open:

     Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
     Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
     Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
     Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
     Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for tiny tots and 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
     Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for tiny tots and 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
     Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
     Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Trudeau addressing House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is providing an update in the House of Commons on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News