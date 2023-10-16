Barrie's Spooktacular event accepts non-perishables for the Barrie Native Friendship Centre

To get into this holiday spirit, you're invited to walk through a haunted Barrie garage.

Each year, Rosemarie McKenzie opens her Spooktacular yard and garage to the public, who are keen to brave the ghosts and goblins of Halloween.

"It's for a food drive for the Barrie Native Friendship Center Hunger to Hope Indigenous program, which helps First Nations families who struggle with food insecurity," she said.

A good cause doesn't mean it won't offer haunted garage-goers a little thrill.

"The l'il skelly on the old trike from my grandma's house is always the first thing in the yard," said McKenzie.

McKenzie said this year's haunted garage at 288 Browning Trail in Barrie has an all-new design with many great scares and new features.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a photo op at the coffin or the electric chair and pillory.

She warns guests to carefully creep past the cemetery, where scary surprises await at every turn.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item for the Barrie Native Friendship Centre's Hunger to Hope Indigenous program.

The Spooktacular garage is open:

Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for tiny tots and 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for tiny tots and 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.