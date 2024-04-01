Barrie's south end road extension advances with curbs installation next

Road work to extend Bryne Drive in the south end of Barrie is making progress. According to the City, the underground work is complete, and the new water main is being commissioned.

The City says new curbs are scheduled to be installed this month along the south extension, which runs from Harvie Road to Caplan Avenue.

Crews have removed the asphalt along the existing Bryne Drive South and are laying gravel, which means some traffic interruptions through the area.

Earlier last month, the City noted the contractor was ahead of schedule on the project.

The Bryne Drive extension will offer motorists an alternative route to Mapleview Drive and Essa Road, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion through the south end.

The Bryne Drive project's north extension (Harvie Road to Essa Road) is expected to start in 2026, which will connect Bryne Drive entirely. The City says it is currently in the design phase.

The project includes the construction of a new five-lane roadway with bike lanes and sidewalks with minimal environmental impacts.

The City has said it anticipates the completion of the project by the end of 2027.