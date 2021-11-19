Barrie's Salvation Army launches annual kettle campaign with drive-thru breakfast

The Salvation Army in Barrie, Ont., offers a drive-thru breakfast on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 (Rob Cooper/CTV News) The Salvation Army in Barrie, Ont., offers a drive-thru breakfast on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 (Rob Cooper/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories