Barrie's Salvation Army launches annual kettle campaign with drive-thru breakfast

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Salvation Army has launched its annual Kettle Campaign to help those in need during the holiday season.

The campaign began with a drive-thru breakfast early Friday morning at the Barrie location.

Starting on Saturday, kettles will be on-site at the Noella Festival downtown Barrie, accepting cash donations. Kettles will be present around the city for those wishing to donate in person, but donations are also welcome online.

The Salvation Army is hoping to reach its goal this year of $625,000 to continue to support food and shelter programs.