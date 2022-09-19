Barrie's run for kids' mental health
Struggling youth in Simcoe Muskoka need space to regroup.
The increased pandemic-related childhood mental health concerns has staff at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) concerned and they're doing something about it.
“During the last 16 months of this pandemic, the number of young people in crisis has climbed, at times, up to four times higher than usual,” said Martha Cope, RVH’s operations director of the Mental Health and Addictions Program.
RVH is teaming up with RBC to go the distance for child and youth mental health as part of the RBC Race for the Kids on Oct. 16 and 17.
“Funds raised will support a confidential, calming space with direct access to specialized caregivers – outside the walls of our busy emergency department – for young patients experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Cope.
“This is needed more than ever,”
To that end, the Simcoe Muskoka region was chosen by RBC to host one of 17 virtual races held around the globe on the weekend of October 16 and 17.
“When a young person is struggling, it’s heartbreaking. You want them to get the help they need. That’s why RBC is a strong supporter of youth mental health programs and the work of organizations like RVH,” said Marjolaine Hudon, RBC’s regional president for Ontario North and East.
“This race with our newest healthcare partner, RVH builds on our commitment to supporting youth as they prepare for their future. A huge thank you to RVH for the work its team does every day to support youth and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Hudon.
Supporters can sign up to walk or run and help raise funds for this important initiative Registration is free. Participants can choose from one of the following distances: 1km, 3km, 5km, 10km, or 15km and are encouraged to raise a minimum of $50 individually or $250 per team.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
'We will meet again': Read the Archbishop of Canterbury's full sermon at Queen’s funeral
As millions of people across the world watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby noted in his sermon that "few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen" for her.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family vows to help others find a match
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
Sex assault trial starts for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning. The trial comes more than a year after the senior military officer was abruptly removed as head of the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May 2021.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
Montreal
-
La Fontaine tunnel reopens after major collision
The Louis-Hippolyte-La-Fontaine tunnel has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than an hour in the southbound direction due to a major collision.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
Quebec election: Immigration becomes political fodder as parties spar over 'capacity'
The head of a major employers' group in Quebec says an election campaign is not the time to have a serious discussion about immigration.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
What you need to know about today's parade and memorial service in Ottawa to honour the Queen
A memorial parade will begin at 12:10 p.m. in downtown Ottawa, followed by a national commemorative ceremony at Christ Church Cathedral to honour Queen Elizabeth II.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute
The eviction hearing for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group resumes in Ottawa today, as the group remains at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's how the GTA is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday
The world is saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II Monday. Here's how municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area will be observing:
-
Rescue set to bring nearly 50 dogs into Ontario this week before national ban is implemented
An animal rescue and advocacy group is rushing to bring as many dogs into Ontario as possible before a nationwide ban goes into effect at the end of the month.
-
TTC will pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds Monday
The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Fatal crash in Norwich Township
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Norwich Township. Around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 13 and Norwich Road where they saw that a pick-up truck and SUV collided.
-
Armed robbery injures four people in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved the brandishing of handguns and led to four people getting hurt.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Life-threating injuries after London stabbing
A stabbing is being investigated by London police. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of McNay Street near Victoria Drive.
-
Firearm incident being investigated in London
London police are investigating an incident involving a firearm in the city’s east end. Around 3:15 p.m. officers were called to a parking lot in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive where a firearm was reportedly discharged and one person was seriously injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy 17 crash Sunday involved an OPP fleet vehicle
An OPP fleet vehicle was involved in a multiple vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Verner on Sunday.
-
Falconbridge Road reopened following crash in Sudbury
The southbound lanes of Falconbridge Road at Skead Road in Sudbury are reopened following an early morning crash, police say.
-
North Bay teen heads to kickboxing world championships
13 year old kick boxer, Wilson Garbutt, will head to the World Championships at the end of September.
Windsor
-
Windsor residents mourn Queen Elizabeth II despite rain, early hour
About a dozen residents gathered in Windsor City Hall Square before dawn Monday to watch the historic funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
-
Windsor Lawn Bowling Club attracts top players
The Windsor Lawn Bowling Club finished hosting two major national championship events Sunday.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday
The memorial will go from 10 to 11 a.m., with a livestream available for people who cannot attend. The livestream will be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Fall-like weather fitting this week for Calgary
Fall kicks off with fair weather.
Saskatoon
-
'A Canadian hero': Over 200 gather for Terry Fox run in Saskatoon
Nearly 200 participants took part in the 42nd annual terry fox run in Saskatoon, the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'An ongoing conversation': Trudeau on the Crown's reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Crown's reconciliation efforts toward Indigenous people in Canada – and in other countries around the world – will be an 'ongoing conversation' with King Charles III.
-
Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Alberta to host memorial for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday
The memorial will go from 10 to 11 a.m., with a livestream available for people who cannot attend. The livestream will be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Week starts cool, but the warmth is coming back
Autumn officially begins Thursday, and it was definitely feeling like the end of summer this past weekend.
Vancouver
-
What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.