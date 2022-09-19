Barrie's run for kids' mental health

Struggling youth in Simcoe Muskoka need space to regroup.

The increased pandemic-related childhood mental health concerns has staff at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) concerned and they're doing something about it.

“During the last 16 months of this pandemic, the number of young people in crisis has climbed, at times, up to four times higher than usual,” said Martha Cope, RVH’s operations director of the Mental Health and Addictions Program.

RVH is teaming up with RBC to go the distance for child and youth mental health as part of the RBC Race for the Kids on Oct. 16 and 17.

“Funds raised will support a confidential, calming space with direct access to specialized caregivers – outside the walls of our busy emergency department – for young patients experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Cope.

“This is needed more than ever,”

To that end, the Simcoe Muskoka region was chosen by RBC to host one of 17 virtual races held around the globe on the weekend of October 16 and 17.

“When a young person is struggling, it’s heartbreaking. You want them to get the help they need. That’s why RBC is a strong supporter of youth mental health programs and the work of organizations like RVH,” said Marjolaine Hudon, RBC’s regional president for Ontario North and East.

“This race with our newest healthcare partner, RVH builds on our commitment to supporting youth as they prepare for their future. A huge thank you to RVH for the work its team does every day to support youth and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” said Hudon.

Supporters can sign up to walk or run and help raise funds for this important initiative Registration is free. Participants can choose from one of the following distances: 1km, 3km, 5km, 10km, or 15km and are encouraged to raise a minimum of $50 individually or $250 per team.