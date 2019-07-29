

The road some Barrie residents describe as the 'rollercoaster road' is receiving a long-overdue facelift.

Crews have started ripping up the roadway on Hurst Drive in the city's southeast end.

"It was kind of like a rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland, going up and down, up and down," says Barrie resident Tim Catling.

Construction manager, Stew Patterson, estimates roughly 10,000 vehicles travel along Hurst Drive each day. "It is a full-depth reconstruction, so that means we are replacing the granular within the roadway and also the asphalt, [and] minor curb and sidewalk replacements are also happening."

The $2.1 million project on Hurst Drive from Golden Meadow to Cox Mill is expected to last until September. Following completion, Cox Mill to Bay Lane will take another month.