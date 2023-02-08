Barrie's residents could pay $180 more on taxes

Barrie city councillors are preparing for a big day Wednesday in the chambers as budget deliberations officially begin.

As of now, the draft budget has a 3.95 per cent property tax increase, which would equate to about $182 for the typical home.

That is the largest tax increase in over a decade.

Last week city councillors heard from the city's three largest service providers on their budget requests.

Conversations start at 7 Wednesday night and will continue Thursday if needed.