BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie’s Promenade Days and Craft Beer & BBQ Festival have been called off because of COVID-19.

The Downtown Barrie BIA calls the decision to cancel the two festivals set for next month, a difficult one.

“Despite the excitement for these events, the health and safety of our members, attendees, volunteers, and staff is our primary concern,” the BIA says in a statement.

The BIA will have a role to play to Barrie’s virtual Canada Day celebrations. The city has not said what form that celebration may take.