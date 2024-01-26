Barrie's popular Kempenfest facing economic challenges

One of Barrie's most popular events of the year may have to scale back this year as it continues to face struggles following the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday volunteers with Kempenfest spoke to the City's Infrastructure and Community Investment Committee about the successes of the 2023 festival and the challenges they are facing as planning is well underway for its return this summer.

"Like many other businesses, festivals and events, Kempenfest is still struggling with the combined impact of COVID and the loss of revenue for the event for two years," 2024 Chair Bob Stones said during his address to councillors. "Kempenfest has been referred to as Barrie's premiere summer waterfront event."

Earlier this month the volunteer passed a tentative budget for the 2024 festival, but in order to make it balance some significant cuts had to be made. Volunteers are looking at eliminating free shuttle service, cutting the second stage that primarily features local talent, reduce hospitality tents and seating and potentially reduce the number of available washrooms.

Collectively those cuts would save the approximately $50,000

One of those requests is for funding through the city's existing Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) of about $50,000 to avoid any cuts.

The second request is for funding support to hire a third party to do a comprehensive analysis of the 2024 festival to gather data that can be used to provide a better idea of the economic impacts of the festival. This data would be used for the planning of Kempenfest in future years, giving volunteers a better idea of where investments in the festival should be targeted.

Currently the City does provide certain staffing support during the planning process, with an estimated value of just over $20,000.

"The City does provide a number of supports for Kempenfest and that includes direct staff support, site services coordination, administrative support as well as a number of departments including transit and others who provide support to Kempenfest," Dawn McAlpine, the general manager of community and corporate services, said to council.

During their presentation there were specific data points brought forward that did point to some of the successes of last year's festival. In 2023 approximately 150,000 people attended over the four days. Of those, about 27 per cent were considered tourists, meaning the travelled at least 40km.

The gross economic impact of the visit of the approximately 41,000 tourists was approximately $10.2 million dollars.

Committee Chair Bryn Hamilton expressed a desire for council to find a way to support the festival with its requests.

"I look at this through the economic impact and spinoffs that Kempenfest generates and to me this is a no brainer. I mean $50,000 I don't have the $50,000 but I think the conversation today is really looking at how do we find this and how do we support this because as a city we'd be crazy to take away things like the shuttle service, additional washrooms for an event that is creating this much economic gain."

Mayor Nuttall brought forth an amendment to have staff work with Kempenfest to see what options there are for funding opportunities and find ways to conduct a third party analysis.

That motion will head to other levels of council for further approval.