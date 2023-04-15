Barrie's popular downtown patio program returns

Downtown Barrie was busy on Saturday afternoon as the patio season officially began.

Dozens of people flocked to the patio to enjoy the beautiful weather.

Bars and restaurants said it’s an early start to the season, but it’s been a great turnout so far.

“It’s amazing. The energy, you can feel already, everyone coming out of their homes and not even having a chance to even get out the summer clothes, just enjoying the sunshine that we’ve been blessed with so quickly this season,” said Greer Ellis, with Queens Hotel.

“This time last year, it was snowing, so it feels really good to have a nice sunny few days at this time of year. I know the snow may come back, but this is a treat. So many happy people excited to be on the patio, the sun shining, beautiful weather,” said Haley Davidson with North Country.

Officials with the Barrie Business Improvement Association (BIA) told CTV News there are currently 10 patios open, with more on the way.

“There’s usually 25 or so every summer. People are able to enjoy the patio all evenings long, and in that case, it just really helps downtown be more vibrant, and it just makes it more welcoming for everyone having everyone out on the street,” said Sarah Jensen with the Downtown Barrie BIA.

The city has extended patio hours for businesses again this year.

“Patrons are allowed to enter the outdoor areas until 11:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 12:45 a.m. Thursday’s to Saturday’s. Patios can remain open until 12:00 a.m. Monday to Wednesday and then 1:30 a.m. Thursday to Saturday and Sunday of long weekends,” said Jensen.

Officials with the BIA said all businesses are welcome to apply for a patio licence, and it’s never too late. Patios can remain in place until Nov. 15.