Barrie's Open Air Dunlop hosts a Pop-Up Festival for Halloween

A Halloween parade featuring a bat, several skulls and a skillfully carved pumpkin is taking over the downtown streets Saturday.

Barrie's Open Air Dunlop festival technically ended in September, yet the Barrie Business Improvement Area (BIA) is holding a pop-up Halloween day on Saturday, Oct. 29.

"The official season has ended, but we held a pop-up on Thanksgiving and now Halloween, and we'll run one during the Santa Claus parade on Nov. 19," said Sarah Jensen of the BIA.

Jensen said the downtown festival was visited by 5,500 and 8,000 people each weekend, partly due to the pleasant weather.

"It also ties into the Barrie Farmers' Market. It brings a fun and vibrant element to downtown," she said.

Fun events for the family include:

Roll & Stroll Parade: Enjoy a day full of fall fun in Downtown Barrie, kicking off with a Bike Parade at 9 a.m. Kids of all ages (and grownup too) are invited to bike, skate, skoot, roll or stroll in our parade along Dunlop Street. Meet at Meridian Place. We'll have a bike decorating station for the occasion and the parade will be followed by a costume contest and scavenger hunt.

Catch World Renowned Artists Clandestinos Creating in Meridian Place: After a summer of being well played, our public piano is ready to be replaced. Stop by Meridian Place after 10 a.m. to see the creative duo Clandestinos painting the new piano. Also, stay tuned for their new mural on Maple Avenue, coming this November.

Celebrate Bat Week: The City of Barrie's parks program will be joining us at Meridian Place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Learn about bats with a true or false guessing game, get a closer look at a bat house, and create a brown bat to bring home.

Kids Bat Craft: Kids can also make a fun flapping black bat on a stick with Art By Alexandra. Find her set up at Meridian Place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

3D and Relief Pumpkin Carving Demonstration: Get some inspiration for your jack o' lantern with Linda LaForge Art. She will have samples and carving tools on hand. Catch her at Meridian Place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Last Outdoor Market of the Season: Enjoy the sights, smells and tastes of autumn at the Barrie Farmers Market at their last outdoor market of the season. Come in costume for their contest at 10:30 a.m. Categories are best dressed pet, best zombie and best kids' costume.

HallowFest with UPlift Black: from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Meridian Place. Drop by for yoga and fitness classes, spoken word and musical performances, art activities and more. Bring your yoga mats and water bottles and dress comfy and warm. Check UPlift Black's Instagram or Facebook for the full schedule.

Decorate a Sugar Skull with The Mexican House: Enjoy a free activity on Dunlop Street West between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Drop by, learn about Dia De Los Muertos, and personalize your mini sugar skull. All ages and abilities are welcome. All materials provided.

West End Family Fun: Located across from the Pratt Homes Theater, enjoy free access to fun interactive games. Join us from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some family fun in the West end!

Make a Marbled Paper Skull with Art with Purpose: Join Jenn on Dunlop Street West, near Mexhico Restaurant, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome. All materials provided.

Open Air Afternoons: Enjoy an afternoon concert from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m. at Meridian Place with indie rock band Reay. Hailing from Orillia, their sound features stylistic, and songwriting nods to everyone from Pink Floyd to the Verve, Death Cab to War on Drugs, all topped with singer Sean Murray's soulful rasp and poetic lyrics.

And, of course, the businesses of Downtown Barrie will be open for you to shop, eat and explore. Local Licious is on until Nov. 6, so it's a great occasion to try a bite at someplace new or visit an old favourite.

And if you need more fall fun, return to Downtown Barrie on Sunday, Oct. 30 for the first Mews Fest. It's a community-oriented celebration of the Lakeshore Mews, Barrie's best-kept secret. Drop by the block party between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for shopping, eating and gathering. There'll be live music, pumpkin decorating, a photo-taking station, an artisan market and more.