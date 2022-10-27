Barrie's Open Air Dunlop hosts a Pop-Up Festival for Halloween

Learn how to create 3D pumpkin art with Linda LaForge at Open Air Dunlop on Oct. 29, 2022(SUBMITTED BIA) Learn how to create 3D pumpkin art with Linda LaForge at Open Air Dunlop on Oct. 29, 2022(SUBMITTED BIA)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver