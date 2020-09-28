BARRIE -- Located on Sperling Drive, in the parking lot behind the former Barrie Police Headquarters, the testing centre will replace RVH Drive-Thru Clinic ‘C’ by week’s end.

Stella Johnson, RVH Operations Director, said the new testing centre would accommodate up to about 600 tests daily, open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

“If you are showing symptoms, absolutely present yourself to our testing centre,” said Johnson.

“If you’ve been directed here by public health, whether that’s through the COVID app because you’ve been in contact with a positive patient or have been notified by the health unit of a positive exposure, continue to come for testing with us.”

Following new guidelines released Friday by the province, RVH staff is putting the focus on testing those with symptoms and asymptomatic people travelling soon or visiting loved ones in long-term care homes.

Infection rates locally have been soaring since late August. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit announced 29 cases since Friday; the majority of cases are adults 18-34 years of age from Barrie, Bradford and New Tecumseth.

Three more elementary schools reported cases among staff and students today.

The public board confirmed Admiral Collingwood Elementary had one case affecting one classroom, of approximately 18 students now in isolation, closed.

St. Angela Merici in Bradford also had one case confirmed, resulting in one class being placed in isolation.

St. Paul’s Catholic School in Alliston had two classes affected by a single case, according to the Catholic board.

“We planned and fully expected that we would have cases,” said Catherine McCullough, who is the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board’s Interim Director of Education.

“I think what this has pointed out to us is just how prepared and how responsive we are when we have cases,” said McCullough, who reiterated the importance of parents using the self-screening and assessment tools to ensure students and families with symptoms stay home.

There are currently three public and five Catholic schools across the region with COVID-19 student or staff cases.

RVH Clinic ‘C’ was fully-booked by early Monday. The testing clinic seeing those with symptoms or at high risk of infection who have already scheduled a test following consultation with health professionals.

“We’re seeing primarily our younger children or middle-aged individuals who have that runny nose, that nasal congestion, some do have a sore throat as well; those patients continue to qualify for swabbing,” said Johnson.

According to the health unit, there are currently 872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka, with 91 active cases and 740 recovered cases; 38 people have died from the virus.