Barrie's Million Dollar Man's legacy lives on as son works to amplify support

For 42 years, Barrie's Million Dollar Man, Will Dwyer, dedicated himself to tirelessly fundraising for the Terry Fox Foundation, and now his son is determined to honour his legacy, actively encouraging more local schools to get involved.

"What I'm trying to do is double or triple the amount of schools that will consider to donate that money to Will's $2 million total," Robert Dwyer said.

Last year, 12 schools in Simcoe County participated in the initiative.

Before his death on May 8, 2022, at age 96, Will Dwyer set a goal of raising $2 million for the foundation.

Dwyer participated in 41 Terry Fox runs over the years and was known as the ultimate door-to-door canvasser.

The fundraiser in his memory is currently at roughly $1.2 million.

On April 12, 1980, Fox began his Marathon of Hope as he ran across Canada.

Starting in St. John's, N.L., he made it 5,373 kilometres before he was forced to stop outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., after cancer appeared in his lungs.

He died on June 28, 1981, at the age of 22.

The 2023 Terry Fox Run is set for Sept. 17.

-With files from CTV's Katelyn Wilson