Barrie’s new council came together on Monday evening after being officially sworn in.

To ring in Jeff Lehman’s third term as mayor, he spoke about how he plans to push boundaries.“If we’re going to keep taxes down, we need to transform our local governments from reacting to problems all the time, and start preventing them in the first place,” said Lehman.

The mayor set out lofty new goals to improve the economy and tackle the affordable housing and opioid crises.“If we’re going to succeed in tacking these crises, we’re going to need to double down on dignity and compassion.”

The atmosphere in council chambers was one of change.

“I am optimistic for a bright future for this great city,” said Councillor Doug Shipley. “I’m optimistic that the city will be great, and to paraphrase our good friend Kinzie, bold decisions. And I am optimistic that in four years the city of Barrie will be an even greater city than it is today.”

Council welcomed six new faces, including Ward 6 Councillor Natalie Harris. “I’m a retired paramedic now, and there was a piece missing in my heart that I needed to help my community more, and this just seemed to be the next best step.”

Keenan Aylwin is Councillor for Ward 2, “Barrie’s an amazing place to live. We’ve so much potential, and I really want to make sure that we live up to that potential as a city.”

Lehman wrapped his speech by thanking his family for their support, and he also took a moment to thank the people of Barrie.

“I’m deeply honoured to have the opportunity to lead this incredible city, and for the trust, you’ve put in me as your mayor. I don’t believe the people of Barrie voted for status quo in this election. I believe you voted for the change we’ve accomplished and for the change that will yet come because Barrie is on the right path, but we need to keep moving forward.”