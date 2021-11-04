Barrie's mayor says Ontario missed the mark with infrastructure in economic statement

Barrie, Ont. -

The Ontario government released its fall economic statement on Thursday, which includes plans to boost health care and build more roads and bridges, which Barrie's mayor said is great, but he feels important items were left out.

Mayor Jeff Lehman said he was pleased to see a strong focus on skills training, noting it's a critical investment as the province comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic and works to make inroads in its labour shortages.

"I do think more broadly this fall economic statement was focused on the economy," Lehman said. "Certainly, our economy in Barrie is roaring ahead, and if there's a major issue we've got here, it's making sure that there are employees for all the companies that want to grow, the ones based here and the ones that are coming and growing here in Barrie now."

MUNICIPAL TRANSIT SERVICES

The province announced it would provide the municipal sector $345 million to help transit services recover from impacts from the pandemic, an investment the mayor said is needed.

The province also announced over $1 billion in funding for two new GTA highways, one of which is the controversial Bradford Bypass, which would offer an east-west link between Highway 400 and Highway 404.

"Although the money is being committed in the budget, and I know the province is keen to move ahead on both of those highways, they are both some time away, I think, and depending on who you talk to, they are a great idea or not a great idea," Lehman said.

Lehman said while the Bradford Bypass would benefit commuters, the project's environmental impacts remain a concern.

The Barrie mayor said he is optimistic about the $270 million that will go towards the province's first-of-its-kind Ontario Staycation Tax Credit.

"I think that one will probably be a bit of an incentive for people who might otherwise have taken a trip out of province or down south or to the states or somewhere," Lehman said.

The program will allow anyone travelling within the province to claim up to 20 per cent of the trip, something the mayor thinks would be especially beneficial in Barrie and Simcoe County.

"If people are taking a holiday in Ontario, coming from another part of Ontario to Simcoe County to go to Blue Mountain, to go to Horseshoe Valley, Snow Valley, probably good for Barrie hotels and Barrie restaurants," he noted.

ECONOMIC STATEMENT LACKING INFRASTRUCTURE

Lehman mentioned he was disappointed at the lack of investment in infrastructure.

While the province announced Thursday it would double its annual investment in the Ontario Community Infrastructure Program, Lehman said it is only open to cities or towns with a population under 100,000 people.

As the chair of Ontario's Big City Mayors Caucus, he's worried.

"We are concerned that infrastructure investment needs to occur in the fastest growing cities in Ontario because we are the ones with the greatest demand," he said.

"We hope to see the Ontario government work with the feds to quickly bring new infrastructure programs forward for Ontario's biggest cities, including Barrie," he finished.

The mayor said he supports investing in small communities but argues that the government should invest in infrastructure to benefit Ontario.