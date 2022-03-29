Barrie's mayor attends his final city council meeting

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman attended his last city council meeting Monday evening before setting his sights on his upcoming campaign.

Earlier this month, Lehman announced his intention to run as the Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte against Conservative incumbent and Attorney General Doug Downey.

Lehman said he would take an official leave of absence after 12 years as mayor starting March 29.

He is the city's 46th mayor.

"I just love this community, and I love the work that is associated with the local government. It's very pragmatic," Lehman said on Monday.

"So, what will I miss the most? The fact that we do things here that people can see and enjoy in your communities, and sometimes that takes years, or it's something that can be done much more quickly.

And notwithstanding that, now I want to do that at Queen's Park in a new role, and I will certainly miss the pragmatism and the directness of being mayor of the City of Barrie."

Lehman, 46, said no matter the outcome of the provincial election, he has no plans to run for mayor in the fall.

Deputy Mayor Barry Ward will fill in as acting mayor in the interim.