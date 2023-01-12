Barrie's Kidd's Creek marine sediment removal project underway

Dredging up Barrie's north marina allows passage for boats and fish alike.

The Kidd's Creek marina sediment removal project is due to a large amount of naturally occurring salt and dirt sediment being washed into the marina from nearby creeks and lake deposits.

This has prevented fish from passing through and halted boat access to eight marina slips in the area of Simcoe and Toronto streets.

While removing the sediment, the city will ensure all environmental regulations are followed.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.