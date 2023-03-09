Barrie's Furry Friends and Petsmart announce weekend Purrrassic Park Adoptathon

If you want a kitten, you don’t have to travel back to the Jurassic age to find one.

Furry Friends is partnering with PetSmart Charities to host a National Adoption Weekend Saturday and Sunday at Barrie’s south-end PetSmart.

Start March Break with a perfect addition to your family.

Adoption fees range from $220 - $260 (cash and e-transfer).

All cats and kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and treated against parasites. Most are also microchipped.

All adopters receive a PetSmart coupon book valued at $300 and a complimentary bag of Hills Science Diet cat food.

Furry Friends Animal Shelter is a non-profit, no-kill organization dedicated to providing shelter and love to abandoned, lost or rescued animals in the Barrie community.

Furry Friends does not euthanize healthy animals for any reason. They are a registered charity (#882610124), funded by donors and supporters and operated completely by dedicated volunteers.

For more information on Furry Friends, email Sherri Helsdingen.