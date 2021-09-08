BARRIE, ONT. -- Maple Ridge Secondary School officially started the school year on Wednesday morning as students and staff arrived at Barrie's first new high school in 20 years.

"We get to explore all the new teachers that are coming," said Grade 9 student Erik Riding.

The school on Prince William Way had a delayed opening after the City of Barrie building department failed to get an occupancy permit in time for Tuesday morning.

Students took to online learning Tuesday, with the city announcing that the permit was secured later in the day.

This year, 450 Grade 9 and 10 students from Hewitt's Creek Public Schoool, Hyde Park Public School and Algonquin Ridge Elementary School will make up the student body.

Dawn Stevens, Simcoe County District School Board's superintendent of student achievement, said the school would eventually have about 1,200 students.

"It will take two more years until we are at full Grade 9 through 12," Stevens said.

Maple Ridge SS will be home to the Ravens, with plenty of sports facilities on-site, including a new gym and field.

The last time the City of Barrie opened a new high school was in 2001 when Bear Creek Secondary School welcomed students.