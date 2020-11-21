BARRIE, ONT. -- Vandals have again hit Barrie’s Festival of Trees.

Lights were flipped on at the annual waterfront display Friday night.

When John Laking with the Rotary Club of Barrie checked on the displays Saturday morning, he found several of them damaged.

Structures looked to have been deliberating warped, bent and broken. Rotarians spent a few hours Saturday making repairs.

Laking calls the vandalism disappointing.

Vandals also caused damage to displays in the weeks leading up to the illumination.

Barrie Police are investigating.