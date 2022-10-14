Barrie's entrepreneurial event returns in person in late October

One of Central Ontario’s premier business events, Xcelerate Summit, returns in person for 2022.

Taking place at multiple locations in downtown Barrie from Oct.25 to 27, the conference features a keynote address by Mitch Joel, an author and innovation strategist, plus hands-on workshops and opportunities for networking.

“Now in its 9th year, Xcelerate Summit continues to grow, demonstrating the strength of the wide entrepreneurial network that exists in Barrie and the value of this network to our business community,” said Stephannie Schlichter, director of economic & creative development at the City of Barrie.

“Xcelerate is where entrepreneurs learn how to level up their businesses, whether starting, growing, or scaling,” Schlichter said.

Over three days, the conference will take place at Sandbox Centre, Mavrick’s Music Hall, and Georgian College’s Arch and Helen Brown Design and Digital Arts Centre.

Participants can expect to learn how to improve performance and efficiency, explore strategies to grow and retain staff, discover ways to increase profitability and meet with experts.