Barrie's Earth Angels collecting donations for most vulnerable for Christmas

A local grassroots organization is calling for help as volunteers work to support the most vulnerable in Barrie ahead of Christmas.

As they do every year, the Earth Angels are working hard to collect donations for clients of the Busby Centre in Barrie, which works to support homeless individuals throughout Simcoe County. This year, they aim to fill bags with everyday essentials for 160 individuals without a roof over their heads.

"We have food on our table, we have a roof over our head, and we are all very fortunate, and this is our way of giving back to the community, giving back to our friends on the street, our community coming together," said volunteer Angel McIntosh. "Barrie is a very strong community, and they've always come through for us, and we're hoping that happens again this year."

The bags contain both things of pleasure and everyday essentials, including gift cards for McDonalds, socks, hygiene products and winter coats. As the cost of living has risen over the last year, so has the need for the group's efforts.

Donations are being accepted at the Mike the Mattress Guy store on Mapleview Dr. in Barrie.

"There's too many people that are out on the streets without necessities, without deodorant and soaps and showers and warm beds," said McIntosh. "They need our help, and the community as a whole can come together, and we can make a wonderful Christmas morning for these people."

Once the collection is complete, volunteers will pack the gift bags on December 24th to be handed out for Christmas morning.