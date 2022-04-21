Barrie's 'Dancing With the Stars' competition raises thousands for kids with disabilities
It was a sold-out show in Barrie on Thursday, with hundreds turning out for a benefit for Easter Seals.
The 10th annual Dancing with the Stars competition took over the halls of Liberty North on Thursday evening. The event sees local celebrities matched with professional dancers to bring in thousands of dollars for Easter Seals.
"Dancing with the Stars in Barrie is one of our premier events, and it's just attended by so many people, says Charlene Mykee, the manager of development for Easter Seals Central Ontario. "So many people get involved with it, and they can't wait to get here because they have no idea what the night's going to bring. Like tonight is all about Grease lightning. It's all about that age!"
The seven celebrity participants came from various sectors throughout the local community. All funds raised go towards Easter Seals, which works to support children with physical disabilities.
"This day and this night give our kids dignity, freedom and independence," says Myke. "That's what this night is about. It's about equipment; it's about sending kids to camp. Our kids have been isolated for over two years. Some of them haven't had the opportunity to get equipment, and they haven't gone to camp."
More than $70,000 was raised at Thursday's gathering.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Waits at B.C. walk-in clinics longest in country: data
Roughly one million British Columbians don't have a family doctor and data compiled by a technology company that monitors wait times at family clinics shows they're spending more time queued up, with one city experiencing an average wait of more than two and half hours.
Landlord Tenant Board backlog: Why Ontarians are waiting months for resolutions
Major backlogs at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, is forcing people to wait months, even years for a hearing, drawing out disputes between property owners and renters.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia government releases plan to address challenges in ailing health system
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government has released its plan for the province's health-care system that outlines six broad areas for improvement.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Nova Scotia developer evicts long-term tenants from 54-unit hotel
Brandy McGuire said she was in shock last month when she read the notice from the owners of Bluenose Inn & Suites that told everyone to vacate the property in suburban Halifax. The hotel has been home to McGuire and her family for two years.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Five reasons Guy 'The Flower' Lafleur stands among the Canadiens greats
There are so many points of argument to claim that Guy Lafleur is the greatest Montreal Canadien of all time. Five moments stand out to highlight the Flower's credentials.
-
Missing 15-year-old Montreal boy was last seen in early February, may be in danger
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to look for a 15-year-old boy they say may be in danger -- and who hasn't been seen in two-and-a-half months.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Ottawa mayor on planned motorcycle protest: 'Why waste all that money on gas?'
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the city and police are preparing for the arrival of the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" demonstration set to roll into the capital next weekend.
-
Ottawa sees decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Friday
There are 26 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from 27 people on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Ontario reports another 27 COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions continue to rise
Another 27 deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged in Ontario as the number of patients in intensive care with the disease continues to rise.
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto's condominium rental market continues to get more expensive. This is what you should expect to pay right now in the city.
Kitchener
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
'My goal when I started was to work a Rangers game on a Friday night': Local NHL linesman celebrates 1,000 games with a career lookback
NHL linesman Scott Cherrey celebrated his 1,000th game this past weekend, as the Toronto Maple Leafs took on the New York Islanders. The Kitchener resident, who grew up in Drayton, Ont. was honoured in a pre-game televised ceremony.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
London
-
Victim of Lake Huron marine incident identified by OPP
A 36-year-old man from Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation has been identified as the victim of a marine incident.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
-
Wardsville explosion deemed arson
OPP in Southwest Middlesex are investigating a house explosion in the municipality last month.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings
With skyrocketing gas prices, drivers are looking for more ways to save and for those travelling on Highway 69 near Parry Sound, a new Indigenous-owned gas bar that sources fuel from an Ontario First Nation company is offering lower cost.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Driver charged for going 156 km/h on Hwy. 69
A 20-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving after cops clocked them going 156 km/h on Highway 69, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
-
Earth Day activities in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex to celebrate Earth Day April 22, 2022.
-
County of Essex terminates emergency declaration
The County of Essex has officially terminated the Declaration of Emergency that has been in place for over two years.
Calgary
-
Calgary Expo's Parade of Wonders cancelled amid spring snowstorm
The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo's popular Parade of Wonders (POW) had to be cancelled on Friday due to a spring snowstorm.
-
Calgary police lauded for helping confirm identity of 'The Happy Face Serial Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
-
22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 417 in hospital
Sask. reported 22 COVID-19 deaths for the week of April 10-16 – up by two from the previous update.
-
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
-
Shotgun, cocaine seized in drug-trafficking investigation; 2 Edmonton men charged
Two men are facing drug-related charges after search warrants in south Edmonton last week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Back to double digits
We're heading into a warm weekend, which is something we haven't had for a while. Double-digit daytime highs and light wind for a few days in Edmonton and area.
Vancouver
-
Serious collision in Maple Ridge, involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A shocking crash took place in Maple Ridge Thursday evening involving a train, a semi-truck and an SUV.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
-
Stuck barge blocking part of Fraser River refloated, coast guard confirms
A barge that blocked part of the Fraser River Thursday night was moved, officials confirmed.