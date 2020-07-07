BARRIE, ONT. -- The COVID-19 assessment centre in Barrie's south end will stop testing patients on weekends.

Despite the demand for testing, some centres are reducing hours as their medical staff head back to work.

Since Premier Doug Ford encouraged more testing, the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's drive-thru clinic saw a significant spike.

Those numbers have since dipped from around 200 per day to about 150 per day.

The centre on Huronia Road, however, has remained steady, but with the staffing issue, hours at the centre had to be cut back.

Community health partners, like the health unit and the hospital, are working on a long term plan for the assessment centres, integrating them into the health care system and making them sustainable.

For more on an assessment centre near you, click here.