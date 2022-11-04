Barrie's Christmas Arts & Crafts Show welcomes shoppers back

It might be two years late, but the 26th annual Barrie Christmas Arts & Crafts Show is ready to jingle the holiday bells at the Sadlon Arena.

After a two-year hiatus, the holiday Christmas craft fair starts Nov. 4 at noon and runs all weekend long.

The event has been delighting shoppers with more than 140 talented crafters and artisans selling their one-of-a-kind creations, while offering a unique gift-buying experience.

Admission is $10, with a $2 discount for seniors.

Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.

Show hours are: