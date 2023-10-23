Barrie

    • Barrie's Bayfield Street is closed due to car crash into hydro pole

    Hydro crews work on a pole damaged in a single-vehicle crash on Bayfield Street Mon. Oct 23, 2023. (CTV BARRIE NEWS/ROB COOPER) Hydro crews work on a pole damaged in a single-vehicle crash on Bayfield Street Mon. Oct 23, 2023. (CTV BARRIE NEWS/ROB COOPER)

    A portion of Bayfield Street is closed after an early-morning crash

    Hydro crews are on scene repairing the a hydro pole and expect the road to be closed until 1 p.m. .

    Barrie Police Services says a man struck the hydro pole on Bayfield Street between Wellington and Grove streets just before 1 a.m.

    The pole was severely damaged and hanging precariously, said Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon.

    A 25-year-old Toronto man was arrested on impaired driving charges.

    He has a court date in Barrie on November 27.

