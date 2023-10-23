Barrie's Bayfield Street is closed due to car crash into hydro pole
A portion of Bayfield Street is closed after an early-morning crash
Hydro crews are on scene repairing the a hydro pole and expect the road to be closed until 1 p.m. .
Barrie Police Services says a man struck the hydro pole on Bayfield Street between Wellington and Grove streets just before 1 a.m.
The pole was severely damaged and hanging precariously, said Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon.
A 25-year-old Toronto man was arrested on impaired driving charges.
He has a court date in Barrie on November 27.
