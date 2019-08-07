

A popular August event in Barrie has a new name, but it's the same great game.

The Barn Burner, formerly known as Hockey Night in Barrie, is back for its 12th year, presented by Boots and Hearts at the Barrie Molson Centre.

The hockey game has raised more than $2-million over the past 11 years.

Officials expect $100,000 to be collected at Wednesday night's game that features legendary NHLers, Mike Gartner and Gary Roberts.

Also hitting the ice along with several former and current NHLers are plenty of former Barrie Colts, including Hockey Hall of Famer, Dale Hawerchuk.

Mississauga Mayor Patrick Brown is expected to attend the event that he founded in 2007.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall will host the charity hockey game.

Officials say each ticket purchased, along with every donation made, benefits the neo-natal intensive care unit at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, along with many other not-for-profits and community organizations.