Barrie's advance polls open
As the June 2 provincial election approaches, advance voting at polls for Barrie's two ridings are opening May 19.
Barrie Springwater Oro-Medonte riding
All locations are accessible and open between May 19 to May 28
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- East Bayfield Community Centre
80 Livingstone Street E, Barrie
- Lampman Lane Community Centre
59 Lampman Lane, Barrie
- Parkview Community Centre
189 Blake Street, Barrie
Barrie-Innisfil riding
All locations are accessible and open between May 19 to May 28
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Allandale Recreation Centre
190 Bayview Drive, Barrie
- Churchill Community Centre
6322 Yonge Street, Churchill
- Peggy Hill Team Community Centre
171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Record numbers of people displaced in their own countries in a 'world falling apart'
In a world beset by conflicts and natural disasters, the number of people who fled their homes and sought shelter within their own countries hit a record high of close to 60 million by the end of last year, according to new data.
Poilievre faces backlash for comments on Jordan Peterson podcast
Some are calling attention to a comment about 'Anglo-Saxon words' that Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre made while appearing as a guest on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson’s podcast. The term has been used by those on the far-right to differentiate white people from immigrants and people of colour.
Health officials to provide update on suspected cases of monkeypox in Montreal
Montreal Public Health is slated to give an update about several suspected cases of monkeypox in the city.
Jason Kenney steps down after 51.4 per cent approval in leadership review
Jason Kenney quit as leader of his party, and premier of Alberta, Wednesday night after receiving a slight majority of support in his United Conservative Party leadership review.
Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up Canada visit in Northwest Territories
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are spending the final day of the royal visit in Canada's North.
NEW THIS MORNING | Royal Military College holding memorial to remember four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.
A memorial service will be held at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. this evening to remember the four cadets who were killed when their vehicle went into the water last month.
How sellers can maximize the value of their homes
In what is increasingly becoming a buyer's market, some soon-to-be sellers may be wondering whether to delay listing their homes until conditions become more favourable. Here's a look at one realtor's advice on the best time to sell.
Four things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Red Cross registers Mariupol POWs as hundreds more surrender
Hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered, Russia said Thursday, and the Red Cross worked to register them as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict drew closer.
Atlantic
-
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
-
Former RCMP staff sergeant describes spotty radio, lack of resources in N.S. shooting
A Mountie who led much of the response to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting testified Wednesday that spotty radio service and the lack of an RCMP helicopter were among the equipment problems that hampered the manhunt.
-
'It changes everything for us': CAT ferry to make first sailing in three years Thursday
It’s taken the Cat ferry three years to return to service between Yarmouth, N.S. and Maine in the United States.
Montreal
-
Health officials to provide update on suspected cases of monkeypox in Montreal
Montreal Public Health is slated to give an update about several suspected cases of monkeypox in the city.
-
5 reasons Quebec's language law reform is stirring controversy
The government says Bill 96 is a moderate reform that will improve protection for French while preserving English services.
-
Quebec pledges $1 million to support gun violence prevention research
The Quebec government is pledging $1 million to establish a research chair on gun violence prevention in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will drop below $2 a litre in Ottawa
Gas prices are set to fall 13 cents a litre over the next two days, giving drivers some relief at the pumps ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Judge orders Melnyk-owned company to turn over documents in LeBreton dispute
A judge has ordered a company owned by late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk to turn over documents in a legal fight with Trinity Development Group about an ill-fated bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Royal Military College holding memorial to remember four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.
A memorial service will be held at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. this evening to remember the four cadets who were killed when their vehicle went into the water last month.
Toronto
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders test positive for COVID-19
As the Ontario election date approaches, two of four of the province’s main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Advance voting locations open in Ontario as leaders fan out across the province
Advance voting locations open today in Ontario as party leaders fan out across the province to pitch voters on their platforms.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Kitchener teacher accused of taping students
The woman was charged with two counts of assault in November after an investigation into “allegations she taped two children with masking tape while in the classroom,” Waterloo regional police said at the time.
-
All aboard! Retiree buys 'cheapest home in the GTA' -- a caboose
No bedroom, no bathroom, no kitchen. Why one retiree decided to buy -- and live -- in a caboose.
London
-
Western University releases report on gender-based sexual violence
Western University is introducing new measures to address gender-based and sexual violence (GBSV) on campus.
-
More hate-related property damage in London, Ont.
Just one day after hate symbols were spray painted on a north London, Ont. playground, police are investigating more graffiti-style property damage.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Province offering $50K reward in northern Ontario cold case
There is a renewed appeal in the investigation involving a northern Ontario teen murdered in her home more than three decades ago.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps ahead of the long weekend with gas prices expected to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
Highway 11 near South River closed again after another crash
Highway 11 is closed to northbound traffic in the South River area Thursday morning after another crash, the second this week.
Windsor
-
Advance polls open in Windsor-Essex. Here’s where to go
Eligible Windsor-Essex residents eager to cast their ballot in the provincial election can head to the advance polls.
-
Warmer weather returns in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for warmer weather in Windsor-Essex to end the week.
-
Two of four Ontario party leaders test positive for COVID-19
As the Ontario election date approaches, two of four of the province’s main political party leaders have tested positive for COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Jason Kenney steps down after 51.4 per cent approval in leadership review
Jason Kenney quit as leader of his party, and premier of Alberta, Wednesday night after receiving a slight majority of support in his United Conservative Party leadership review.
-
Battle of Alberta starts with a bang as Flames down Oilers 9-6 to open playoff series
Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers to open their NHL playoff series.
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
Saskatoon
-
Brother of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim worries his days were 'filled with dread'
A man whose brother lived in a group home in Hepburn, Sask. and was allegedly abused by a worker is speaking out.
-
An Epic Alliance investor thought they owned a home with a tenant — it had actually burned down
Following the collapse of Epic Alliance, one investor learned they were the landlord of a property that no longer existed.
-
Statue of Indigenous hockey icon Fred Sasakamoose unveiled in Saskatoon
A statue of Indigenous hockey trailblazer Fred Sasakamoose was unveiled outside SaskTel Centre on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney steps down after 51.4 per cent approval in leadership review
Jason Kenney quit as leader of his party, and premier of Alberta, Wednesday night after receiving a slight majority of support in his United Conservative Party leadership review.
-
Possible contenders for UCP leader waste little time after Kenney resignation
Even as the smoke cleared from the shocking resignation of Jason Kenney Wednesday evening, several of his challengers were sending out Zoom invites amid hints of leadership campaigns to replace him.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and a few showers
Warmer and sunnier weather will arrive just in time for the long weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. spending scandal: Judge to issue decision in case against former legislature clerk
The former clerk of the British Columbia legislature is expected to hear a judge's ruling today following a Vancouver trial that ended in March.
-
Vehicle upside down in Fraser River after driver goes through concrete barriers
A vehicle ended up in the Fraser River Wednesday afternoon after the driver went through some concrete barriers.
-
B.C. small businesses face cost challenges as national inflation rate hits 31-year high
The rising cost of food, shelter, and other expenses pushed Canada's inflation rate to a 31-year high last month. People are paying a lot more for many basic needs than they were last year at this time, and small businesses are also struggling to manage higher prices for the goods they need to keep going.