Barrie's advance polls open

As the June 2 provincial election approaches, advance voting at polls for Barrie's two ridings are opening May 19.

Barrie Springwater Oro-Medonte riding

All locations are accessible and open between May 19 to May 28

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- East Bayfield Community Centre

80 Livingstone Street E, Barrie

- Lampman Lane Community Centre

59 Lampman Lane, Barrie

- Parkview Community Centre

189 Blake Street, Barrie

Barrie-Innisfil riding

All locations are accessible and open between May 19 to May 28

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Allandale Recreation Centre

190 Bayview Drive, Barrie

- Churchill Community Centre

6322 Yonge Street, Churchill

- Peggy Hill Team Community Centre

171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie