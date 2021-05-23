BARRIE, ONT. -- One of the Rotary Club of Barrie's major annual fundraisers is once again operating virtually for 2021.

The Annual Rotary Fun Run and Walk is taking place from May 22 to May 30. Participants can choose to do a 5 kilometre or 10-kilometre walk or run around Barrie's waterfront.

"What we suggest people to do is to go and find their own route and not necessarily congregate in groups," said Rotary Club member Ian Pavlik. "We have different routes that you can look up on the website. So the great part is people can do it safely, on their own and virtually."

In years past, up to 2000 people have participated in the annual fundraiser, bringing in much-needed revenue for the club. The goal this year is to match the $30,000 that was raised in 2020. All funds go directly to the Rotary Club of Barrie to help it fulfill its mission.

"We've supported things such as RVH, the hearts and lions program; we built this facility down by the waterfront and planted these trees down by the waterfront," said Pavlik.

Participants are encouraged to use the website's multiple features, including looking up different routes, logging your walks or runs and uploading photos of where you went.