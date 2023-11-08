Barrie road linked to fatal crash will remain closed longer than expected

A section of road in Barrie that has been under construction for more than a year and is the site of a crash that claimed the lives of six young adults will remain closed much longer than initially anticipated.

On Wednesday, the City of Barrie issued a notice that McKay Road, between west of Veteran’s Drive to just west of Highway 400 and on Veteran’s Drive between Salem Road and the 9th Line of Innisfil, would remain closed for road work and infrastructure installation.

McKay Road has been closed since May 2022 and was originally scheduled to reopen later this month, but the City said the road closure has been extended to July 2024.

The City said access for residents and emergency services within the closure would be maintained.

On August 27, 2022, a vehicle carrying six people plummeted into a large hole in the construction zone. No one survived.