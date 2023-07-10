Barrie road closed until mid-August for road work

Summer months in Barrie always come with road construction at every turn, and motorists in the city's west end will have to contend with another road closure for weeks.

Cedar Pointe Drive will be closed until August 18 for road work, which includes relocating the trunk sanitary sewer along the road from Dunlop Street to Edgehill Drive and ditching the existing sewer bordering the Highway 400 right-of-way.

The Ministry of Transportation requires the City to move the sewer to construct the new Dunlop Street bridge.

The City says the sewer will cross the highway south of the current interchange and connect to the existing main at Hart Drive.

Cedar Pointe Road businesses will remain open, but access is only available from Edgehill Drive with no access possible from Dunlop Street during this time.

The work will also mean lane closures on Dunlop Street West at times.

Additionally, Barrie Transit will be detoured.