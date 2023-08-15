Barrie retiree plans family vacation with his largest lottery win yet

A retired Barrie man says he is "forever grateful" for his largest lottery win of nearly $260,000.

Father and grandfather Panagiotis Katehos has been playing the lottery for as long as he can remember and said he was having coffee on his balcony when he scanned his winning Lotto 6/49 ticket.

"At first, I thought I'd won $259," he said. "As I looked closer, the number kept growing on me. I was in pure shock."

The 67-year-old said he was in such disbelief he had his daughter double-check the ticket he purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Commissioners Road in London.

Once he realized his luck, he shared the news with his wife and the rest of his children.

"Everyone was thrilled for me," he added.

Katehos won the second prize worth $259,946.50 in the July 19 draw and plans to take his family on a vacation.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Wednesday, with a jackpot estimated at $44 million.