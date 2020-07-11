BARRIE, ONT. -- Despite rain and storms, there were lots of smiling faces on Barrie patios Saturday.

Ritu Tenaja, owner of the Cottage Canoe Restaurant and Bar saw a steady flow of customers all day.

"Rain or shine, you know people are really looking forward to the experience of sitting and being served."

Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery was busier than they expected to be on a wet day, and over the last month.

"I think people have been cooped up for so long they are just dying to get out, it doesn't matter, so it's been nice. It's been a nice change of pace," said manager Ryan Perry.

But Queens Hometown Pub manager Chris Gerrard found rain does put a damper on business.

"Last night when it rained, we had to close two hours earlier than expected, and there is a lot of people running for cover when it rains, but they can't go inside," he said.

Cottage Canoe set up a make-shift patio in their parking lot four weeks ago. Without it, Tenaja says the business wouldn't have survived.

"We're still losing money. I don't think there's a lot of restaurants that are making money through this environment...four tables does not account for a full dining room. "

Tenaja says her staff are on the edge of their seats, waiting for permission to reopen the dining room.

"We go from losing money, to starting to break even as soon as Mr Ford says 'come on in!'. "

The third stage of the provincial government's COVID-19 recovery plan would allow most businesses to relaunch operation with limits on capacity. As for when that might be announced, it's very much a waiting game.