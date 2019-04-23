Notorious for its pothole problems, Duckworth Street in Barrie is undergoing a significant facelift.

City crews got to work digging up a section of the road on Tuesday morning.

Homeowner Retha Long has lived in the area for 18 years says it’s a welcome sight.

“I’m happy, really glad that they’re getting it fixed. It’s been really rough. The road has been really rough,” she says.

Duckworth Street has even graced the Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list multiple times.

Rob King lives on Penetang Street, just off Duckworth, and says he’s been dodging the giant potholes for years.

“Duckworth is long overdue. I would say it’s two or three years overdue,” he says. “If you don’t notice it or happen to hit it, they are definitely deep enough, and bad enough, to damage your vehicle.”

The road repairs south of Strabane Avenue down to St. Vincent Street is a continuation of work crews did last year. Once finished, this work will complete one-third of the massive city project.

“There will be intermittent closures of the various intersections,” Stew Patterson with the City of Barrie says. “We’re trying to maintain Penetang and Codrington, at least have one of those intersections open during the construction for traffic flow and transit.”

Work on this section of Duckworth Street is expected to be completed in July.