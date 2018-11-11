

CTV Barrie





Community members young and old packed the streets of downtown Barrie on Sunday morning to give thanks at this year`s Remembrance Day parade and ceremony.



This year marked the centennial anniversary of the end of the First World War; which was a large focus of this year’s ceremonies, but it wasn`t the only conflict on the minds of those in attendance.



Silver cross mother Beth Mckay lost her son, Kevin, just days before he was set to come home from Afghanistan. She says today’s massive turn out from the community means a lot.



“I’m always taken aback every year. I just want to kinda stand in the corner and watch everybody because I’m amazed at how people get their kids out,” said Mckay. “It makes it all the more heart-warming to know that they really do care,"



This year’s Remembrance Day ceremony was the first official ceremony within the newly opened memorial square. Mayor Jeff Lehman said days and traditions like these are reasons why the renovation was needed and having the centennial anniversary as the first ceremony was wonderful.



"This is why we built the square, renovated the square and made it bigger,” said Lehman. “This was just for this day and it's just wonderful to see thousands and thousands of people turn out."