Barrie residents need to put bins curbside earlier than usual during heat wave

With sweltering conditions on the menu for this week, the City of Barrie reminds residents to have their waste and recycling curbside earlier than usual.

Environment Canada issued a three-day heat warning for Simcoe County on Wednesday, with daytime temperatures in the 30s, and the humidex making it feel more like 40C.

When the hot and humid weather poses health risks, curbside collectors start their day earlier to avoid the heat.

The City says residents should put their bins to the curb by 5:30 a.m. instead of the usual 7 a.m.

Residents can place bins at the curb anytime after 7 the evening before collection on days where the temperatures or the humidex is forecast to reach 30C or higher.

Additionally, yard waste is collected every other week, on opposite weeks of garbage collection during July and August.