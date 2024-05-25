Barrie residents join March to End Homelessness

In response to the worsening housing and homelessness crisis in communities across the province, a provincial day of action took place on Saturday.

The event called March to End Homelessness had participants in Barrie gather at the Spirit Catcher, where they began their march through the downtown core.

The event in Barrie is one of several being held in cities such as Barrie, London, Hamilton, Timmins, and Kingston.

This event aims to bring awareness to the increasing number of people experiencing homelessness and address the responses from local governments towards encampments in various communities, with the events organized by Ryan's Hope in Barrie, Voices of Men 360 in London, and Jordan's Life in Hamilton.

The march concluded at Heritage Park with speeches, a call to action, and a community picnic.