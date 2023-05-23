Barrie residents facing series of charges in Orillia theft

Two Barrie residents face a series of charges following a reported theft in Orillia.

According to provincial police, officers arrested the two accused on Friday evening after reports of a theft at an Orillia business.

Officers say they found a prohibited weapon and suspected fentanyl while searching the pair.

A 41-year-old is charged with possessing stolen property, failing to comply with a probation order, possessing drugs, possessing a prohibited device and theft.

A 37-year-old Barrie woman is charged with possessing stolen property, failing to comply with an undertaking, and theft.

Police urge the public to report suspicious, illegal activity by calling 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.