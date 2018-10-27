

CTV Barrie





Skiers of all levels had the chance to upgrade their skiing gear for the upcoming ski season.

The annual Dust Them Off Ski Swap allows skiers to trade in, sell, or tune up and clean their current equipment before they hit the slopes. Highlands Trailbrazer skier Lucy Kraychyk says with snow in the forecast, the itch is there to hit the hills.

“Every time there’s a new snowfall I get super excited,” said Kraychyk. “It means we get to ski and we’re not trial and training anymore. We actually get to use our skills that we’ve been working on for the past six or so months.”

Fifteen per cent of all sales from the Ski Swap will go to the Highlands Trailblazers Ski Club.