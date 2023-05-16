Barrie residents can file traffic complaints with new online police program

Police in Barrie want to pump the brakes on bad driving behaviours with a new program that allows residents to issue traffic complaints.

Police say traffic safety and speeding have been identified as a top concern for several years, prompting the service to launch the Traffic Complaint Letter program.

Residents can make an online traffic complaint which will assist in identifying streets and intersections that need enforcement.

Police say the program could also help officers issue warning letters to registered owners of vehicles involved in driving complaints. When possible, the service says to include a licence plate number.

Complete information on the Traffic Complaint Letter program is available here.