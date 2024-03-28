Barrie resident taken to hospital with serious injuries following altercation

A Barrie resident is in hospital Thursday evening with serious injuries after an altercation at an apartment complex.

Barrie police responded to the incident just before 9 p.m. on Kozlov Street, where, upon arrival, officers found an individual who had sustained serious injuries.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and would not share any more details beyond the fact that the person was taken to hospital.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.