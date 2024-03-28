BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie resident taken to hospital with serious injuries following altercation

    An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo. An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.
    Share

    A Barrie resident is in hospital Thursday evening with serious injuries after an altercation at an apartment complex.

    Barrie police responded to the incident just before 9 p.m. on Kozlov Street, where, upon arrival, officers found an individual who had sustained serious injuries.

    Police said the investigation is in its early stages and would not share any more details beyond the fact that the person was taken to hospital. 

    This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News