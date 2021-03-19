BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police charged a Barrie resident with impaired driving after the accused pulled into the OPP parking lot in Midland.

According to the OPP, officers received a call early Wednesday night about a suspected drunk driver heading west on Heritage Drive.

An officer caught up with the suspect vehicle and followed the driver right to the OPP detachment.

The driver was arrested after speaking with the officer.

The 35-year-old Barrie resident faces impaired driving, failing or refusing to comply with demand and mischief charges after allegedly damaging government property while in custody.

Police released the accused, who is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.