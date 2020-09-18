BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie resident is among 26 people arrested and charged in connection with a drug investigation that resulted in police seizing over 4,000 cannabis plants and multiple weapons.

Provincial police executed warrants earlier this week at two locations near Bancroft.

Along with the cannabis plants, officers found nearly 140-kilograms of dried cannabis, nearly 500-kilograms of cannabis shake, growing and processing equipment and over two dozen firearms, including semi-automatic rifles.

Three Aurora residents and a Stouffville resident also face charges in the case.

All of the accused were released with a scheduled court date next month.