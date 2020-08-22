BARRIE, ONT. -- There’s a new way to clean up your home and garage safely.

The city of Barrie will open a recycling depot Tuesday at the lower gate of the landfill on Ferndale Dr. N.

Residents can drop off recyclable materials that don’t have a disposal fee, including tires, electronic waste, and scrap metal.

The depot will run Tuesday to Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Hazardous household waste can also be dropped off but only on Saturdays.

The city says the depot will help reduce wait times at the landfill and improve efficiency.