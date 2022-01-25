Barrie rec centres reopen Jan. 31 as Ontario lifts certain restrictions

The City of Barrie will begin reopening recreational centres to the public at the end of the month as Ontario gradually starts to ease restrictions.

City recreational facilities will reopen on Jan. 31 and operate at half capacity.

Registration and drop-in programs and rentals will resume with capacity limits.

Additionally, ice pads and pools will reopen with a 40-person limit, while fitness centres will be capped at 15 people at one time.

Spectators are allowed back in the stands for sporting events but are limited to 50 per cent and can't arrive more than 30 minutes before the game and must leave within 30 minutes after.

Anyone 12 and older wanting access to indoor services must show a QR code as proof of vaccination.

WHAT'S REOPENING JAN. 31

The province will slowly lift restrictions every 21 days starting Jan. 31, dependent on COVID-19 trends remaining positive.

The measures lifting include, but are not limited to the following:

Social gatherings increase to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors

Indoor public settings reopen with half capacity, including:

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments without dance floors

Retailers

Malls

Fitness facilities, gyms

Cinemas

Meeting and event spaces

Amusement parks, water parks

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos

Casinos, bingo halls, other gaming establishments

Religious services, rites or ceremonies

Fans can attend sporting venues, concerts and theatres with 50 per cent capacity or up to 500 people, whichever is less.

Meanwhile, Barrie City Hall remains closed to the public, except for pre-booked appointments.

Residents can use the city's online portal for various services, including applying for small building permits and paying for parking or speeding tickets.