BARRIE -- Warning: Images are graphic.

Realtor Carrie Stiles was astonished to learn she wasn't the first person to report being attacked by a dog while viewing a house up for sale in Barrie.

"It's beyond me," she says from the living room of her Barrie home. "This could have been completely prevented."

With her injured right hand wrapped, she uses her left hand to clear off the couch, moving cushions and tucking a throw blanket off to the side.

"I have a nurse coming in every evening to wash out the wound and change my bandages," she explains, gesturing at her hand as she sits down.

As CTV News first reported two weeks ago, the real estate agent's hand was severely injured when she was attacked by a dog, a Cane Corso Bulldog-cross, while showing a house on Innisfil Street.

Stiles says the animal was in the backyard during the showing but was let back into the house afterwards.

She was on the driveway speaking with her clients when the dog pushed through the front screen door and barrelled towards them. She says the dog bit through her rubber boots, her coat and eventually latched on to her hand.

Since taking her story public, Stiles has learned she wasn't the only one to have an encounter with the dog.

"I received all kinds of calls from people who've had similar experiences with dogs, and more specifically, people that have had experience with this particular dog, this particular house."

One realtor, who wants to remain anonymous, told CTV News her client was attacked, prior to Stiles' incident, on the doorstep of that same house. She says it happened before she arrived for the showing.

"My client went to the front door to open the door [which was unlocked], and a dog attacked her at the front door. She said that the dog tore her jacket arm apart, but she was able to get out and shut the door before the dog did any more damage."

She added, "Keep in mind, that would have been me if I had arrived there before them and used the lockbox to get in."

Another realtor, Laura Smith, chose not to show the house to her clients at all after she heard a dog inside.

"We walked up to the front door, the front porch there, and we heard the dog barking," she explained from the kitchen of her Caledon home.

"It wasn't just a normal bark. It was a growl, so it was frightening for sure, so we just moved on to the next property."

Stiles reported her attack to Barrie police, but because dog bites fall under city jurisdiction, the City of Barrie began investigating. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit also put the dog under a 10-day in-home quarantine.

The city is now planning to take the situation to court.

A statement sent to CTV News reads, "The City of Barrie will be proceeding with legal action related to the dog bite that took place February 16, 2020, and an interim muzzle order has been issued to the registered owner of the dog pending the outcome of court."

CTV News has made several attempts to speak with the dog owner but has not been able to reach her.

Stiles, meanwhile, questions why the dog hasn't been removed from the residence. She says she hopes the dog owner is held accountable for her attack.

"She should have the maximum penalty that's allowable by the city of Barrie," she says. "She's the one that's responsible for the fact that that dog [should] be destroyed."

Stiles is also threatening legal action.