Barrie ranked third most expensive Canadian city to rent housing

Barrie, Ont. -

The City of Barrie remains in the top three most expensive Canadian cities to rent housing.

According to zumper.com, the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Barrie has gone up nearly five per cent to an average of $1,720.

A two-bedroom in the city fell slightly to $1,830, down 1.1 per cent.

Toronto topped Barrie to land in the number two position, but not by much.

A single-bedroom apartment rental in Toronto costs on average $1,770 - just $50 more than in Barrie.

Vancouver topped the list with a one-bedroom apartment rental going for $2,100.

The cheapest places to rent in Canada are in St. John's, Quebec and Regina, where renting a one-bedroom apartment is $900 or less.